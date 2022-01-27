Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2022: BX, DB, VLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 3%.

Blackstone (BX) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q4 net income attributable to the company of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.40.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 profit attributable to the bank shareholders of 145 million euros ($162.5 million), compared to 51 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP net loss of $49.2 million.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) was gaining almost 2% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.29.

