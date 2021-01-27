Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2021: BX, ALL, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down more than 1% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were gaining more than 5%.

Blackstone Group (BX) was nearly 1% higher as it posted Q4 net income of $1.07 per class A common share, up from $0.71 a year ago, and distributable earnings of $1.13, up from $0.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

Allstate (ALL) said it agreed to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) to entities managed by Blackstone (BX) for $2.8 billion. Allstate was marginally higher in recent trading.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was down more than 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.91 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.82.

