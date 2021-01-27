Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2021: ALRS,DCT,ACN,SYBT,ALL,BX,KTYB

Financial stocks continued to lose ground in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve said it would continue its accommodative monetary policies after US economic and jobs growth "moderated" in recent months.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.4%.

In company news, Alerus Financial (ALRS) fell 6.23% after the wealth management and banking services company Wednesday reported a Q4 profit of $0.57 per share, up from $0.43 per share during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the analyst consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.05 per share.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) dropped 8.7% after the property and casualty insurance software-as-a-service company Wednesday disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 7.92 million shares now owned by private equity investors Apax Partners and IT-services firm Accenture (ACN). Duck Creek also will be selling 80,000 shares to fund its costs for the upcoming stock sale.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) slid almost 1% after announcing its $190 million buyout of OTC-traded Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB), upstaging improved Q4 financial results also beating Wall Street expectations. The deal values Kentucky Bancshares at $31.78 a share, consisting of $4.75 in cash and 0.64 of a Stock Yards common share.

To the upside, Allstate (ALL) was fractionally higher after announcing the $2.8 billion sale of its Allstate Life Insurance subsidiary to entities managed by Blackstone (BX). The deal does not include Allstate's life insurance subsidiary in New York, for which the parent company is looking to sell or transfer its risk to a third party.

