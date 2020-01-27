Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2020: CSFL,GSHD,UEPS,BOH

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.51%

BAC -1.83%

WFC -0.90%

C -1.96%

USB -0.36%

Financial stocks extended their Monday retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.3% in late trade while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index still was ahead just 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) CenterState Banks (CSFL) was hanging on to a nearly 2% gain shortly before Monday's closing bell after the bank holding company agreed to an all-stock merger of equals valued at around $6 billion. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.3001 of a South State common share for each CenterState share they now own. The combined companies will operate under the South State Bank name and will trade with its SSB ticker symbol while CenterState CEO John Corbett will keep his current position and South State CEO Robert Hill Jr. will become executive board chairman.

In other sector news:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) climbed 11% on Monday after disclosing plans to sell its KSNET payment processing unit in South Korea to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for about $237 million. Net 1 is expecting the deal will increase liquidity and "allows management to further focus on its core strategy of providing fintech solutions for the underbanked in South Africa, Africa, Europe and other emerging economies."

(+) Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) climbed nearly 8% after the insurance carrier Monday issued preliminary results for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, expecting between $20.1 million to $20.3 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $20 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019. Q4 sales grew between 37% and 38% compared with year-ago levels while total written premiums increased by 45% to $196 million, the company said.

(-) Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was almost 1% lower after Monday reporting Q4 financial results exceeding analysts' projections. The bank holding company earned $1.46 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.30 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose to $171.6 million, up from $166.1 million a year ago, also topping the $170.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.