Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2020: CS, DB, BOH, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.46%

BAC: -3.04%

WFC: -2.02%

C: -2.56%

USB: - 1.71%

Financial giants were falling in Monday's pre-market trading.

In other sector news:

(-) Credit Suisse Group (CS) was more than 2% lower as Reuters reported that Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA is looking into any management control failure that may have resulted in the controversial spying on two former Credit Suisse executives.

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB) reported two former Germany-based employees to criminal prosecutors in Germany for allegedly paying $1.1 million to secure the wealth management business of a senior Saudi royal, the Financial Times reported. Deutsche Bank was declining in recent trading.

(=) Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was unchanged after it reported Q4 financial results that beat both earnings and revenue expectations from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company posted EPS of $1.46, compared with $1.30 in the year-ago quarter and above the Street estimate of $1.36 a share.

