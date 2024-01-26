Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2024: AXP, V, PFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was unchanged recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

American Express (AXP) was advancing by 1.5% after it reported Q4 earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, up from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.63.

Visa (V) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.41 per diluted share, up from $2.18 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.34. Visa was down more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

Provident Financial Services (PFS) reported Q4 earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, down from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.40. Provident Financial Services was 1% higher pre-bell.

