Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2023: LC, WBS, HBNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 26, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was climbing 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down past 1%.

LendingClub (LC) shares were slipping past 10% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, down from $0.27 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.22.

Webster Financial (WBS) posted Q4 earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, up from $1.20 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $1.59. Webster Financial was declining nearly 3% in recent premarket activity.

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) shares were nearly 4% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

