Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2023: FRME,MA,LC

January 26, 2023

Financial stocks followed the broader market higher on Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index Thursday up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 0.3%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) posted a 0.6% advance.

In company news, First Merchants (FRME) held on for a small advance after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.19 per share, up from $0.84 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.02 per share.

Mastercard (MA) dropped 1.4% during Thursday trade after the credit-card issuer forecasted slower 2023 revenue growth, projecting an increase at the high end of low double digits compared to an 18% rise during 2022. It also sees non-GAAP revenue during the current quarter rising at the "low end of a low double-digit rate" on a currency-neutral basis and generally reflecting resilient consumer spending.

LendingClub (LC) shares slipped over 11% after the consumer finance company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.19 per share compared with a $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and also lagging the four-analyst consensus looking for $0.22 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

