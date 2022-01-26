Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2022: PSFE, FISI, CPF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining over 1% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 4%.

Paysafe (PSFE) was rallying by over 5% after saying it is expanding into the regulated sports-betting market in New York.

Financial Institutions (FISI) was advancing by more than 5% after its subsidiary Five Star Bank said it has formed a partnership with bitcoin company NYDIG to enable its clients to buy, sell and hold bitcoin.

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) was over 1% higher as it reported earnings of $0.80 per diluted share in Q4, up from $0.43 per diluted share a year earlier. The consensus estimate from three analysts polled by Capital IQ was for $0.65 per share.

