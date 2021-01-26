Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2021: UBS, XP, AXP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.48%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down past 1%.

UBS (UBS) was gaining more than 2% after reporting a Q4 net income of $0.46 per diluted share, compared with a gain of $0.19 a year earlier.

XP (XP) was 3% higher after saying its assets under custody reached R$660 billion ($121.3 million) in Q4, up 61% from a year ago.

American Express (AXP) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q4 net income of $1.76 per diluted share, down from a gain of $2.03 in the prior-year period. The average analyst forecast based on the Capital IQ poll was for diluted earnings per share of $1.29.

