Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2021: QTWO,ADS,UBS,EBMT

Financial stocks turned narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.1%, overcoming a prior decline, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.7% after new data showed US home prices rose 1.1% in November, down from October's 1.6% increase but still topping forecasts expecting 1.0% growth.

In company news, Q2 Holdings (QTWO) was fractionally higher again after the Austin FC major-league soccer team announced a multiyear deal providing the digital banking software firm with naming rights for the team's soon-to-open stadium. Financial terms were not disclosed. Q2 Stadium is expected to open in June, with the company also sponsoring several community development programs with the team, including a Dream Starter competition providing up to $100,000 to fund a local business plan.

UBS (UBS) rose 2.8% after the Swiss lender reported Q4 net income of $0.46 per share, more than doubling its $0.19 per share profit during the same quarter last year. The bank also announced a new, $1.1 billion stock buyback program.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) climbed 3.6% after Tuesday reporting Q4 net income of $0.76 per share, up sharply from $0.36 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Net interest income increased 6.6% year-over-year to $11.5 million.

To the downside, Alliance Data Systems (ADS) was 1% lower, retreating from an early 3% rise after Tuesday saying it signed a multi-year renewal agreement with home furnishings retailer Arhaus to continue its private label credit card offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.