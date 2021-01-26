Financial Sector Update for 01/26/2021: ADS,UBS,EBMT

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up fractionally while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.4% after new data showed US home prices rose 1.1% in November, down from October's 1.6% increase but still topping forecasts expecting 1% growth.

In company news, Alliance Data Systems (ADS) was fractionally lower, sinking from an early 3% rise after Tuesday saying it signed a multi-year renewal agreement with home furnishings retailer Arhaus to continue its private label credit card offerings.

To the upside, UBS (UBS) rose 2.8% after the Swiss lender reported Q4 net income of $0.46 per share, more than doubling its $0.19 per share profit during the same quarter last year. The bank also announced a new, $1.1 billion stock buyback program.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) climbed 5.6% after Tuesday reporting Q4 net income of $0.76 per share, up sharply from $0.36 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Net interest income increased 6.6% year-over-year to $11.5 million.

