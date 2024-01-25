News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2024: BX, CVBF, VLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 25, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was gaining 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Blackstone (BX) rose past 3% after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

CVB Financial (CVBF) was over 3% lower after of reported Q4 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) was declining by more than 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
