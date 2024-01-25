Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2024: BX, CVBF, VLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was gaining 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Blackstone (BX) rose past 3% after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

CVB Financial (CVBF) was over 3% lower after of reported Q4 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) was declining by more than 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

