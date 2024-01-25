Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2024: ALTI, COLB, VIRT, WRB

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.4% to $39,934, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries declined 5 basis points to 4.13%.

In economic news, US GDP rose 3.3% in Q4 after a 4.9% increase in Q3, above the 2% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Alti Global (ALTI) shares jumped 19% after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock to strong buy from market perform with a price target of $9.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) shares dropped 22%, a day after reporting Q4 operating earnings that missed the market consensus and prompted several analysts to lower price targets.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) fell 8.4% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, down from $0.37 a year earlier.

W.R. Berkley's (WRB) jumped 7.4%, a day after the company reported Q4 operating earnings that rose more than forecast by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.