Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2023: USB, NDAQ, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 25, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.8% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 2% higher.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, down from $1.07 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Q4 earnings were $1.20 per share. U.S. Bancorp shares were marginally gaining recently.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) stock was slipping nearly 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, flat with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share.

Stifel Financial (SF) shares were slightly lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, down from $2.23 a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.64.

