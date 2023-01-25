Banking
FMNB

Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2023: FMNB, NDAQ, PGR

January 25, 2023 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were beginning to recover Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling just 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was rising 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.4% to $22,643, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.3 basis points to 3.456%.

In company news, Farmers National Banc (FMNB) dropped 6.8% after Wednesday reporting a decline in adjusted net income from year-ago levels, falling to $0.42 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $0.50 a yearr earlier and missing the three-analyst consensus looking for a $0.45. Total revenue also dropped to $37.6 million from $39.2 million during the final quarter of 2021 and also trailing the $41.4 million Street view.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) slumped 6.2% after the securities exchange operator reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.64 per diluted share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Net revenues grew 2% year-over-year to $906 million, also missing the $908.9 million analyst mean.

Progressive (PGR) added 4.1% after the auto and home insurer Wednesday reported an 11% increase in Q4 net premiums written over prior-year levels, rising to $12.46 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 and edging out Wall Street expectations for $12.42 billion.

