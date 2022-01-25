Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2022: LKFN,QTWO,HOPE

Financial stocks were starting to pare some of their prior losses, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) slipping 0.6% each in afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sliding 3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 6% higher at $37,222 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.3 basis points higher at 1.758.

In company news, World Acceptance (WRLD) was trading lower after reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.14 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, nearly halving its $2.25 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the consumer loans company to earn $1.80 per share, excluding one-time items.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) declined 2.1% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.95 per share, down from its $0.97 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Total revenue fell 3.2% year-over-year to $54.7 million, also lagging the $57.5 million analyst mean.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) rose 9.8% after the bank holding company overnight reported reported Q4 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.45 per share during the prior year period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to $146.4 million, also exceeding the $141.9 million Street. The company authorized a new, $50 million stock buyback program.

