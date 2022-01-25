Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2022: AXP,LKFN,QTWO,HOPE

Financial stocks turned moderately higher again, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was up 0.4% this afternoon.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was falling 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was sinking 0.2%. Data Tuesday showed the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index rose by 1.1% in November, matching the unrevised 1.1% gain during the prior month and topping market expectations for a 1% increase.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries added 4.8 basis points to 1.783 while Fed fund futures were implying a nearly 85% chance of a 25-point increase in interest rates by the Federal Open Markets Committee at its March meeting compared with 54% last month, according to the CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

In company news, American Express (AXP) rose 9.2% to lead gainers on the S&P 500 and the Dow indices after the credit card issuer raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts and also reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company is expecting 18% to 20% revenue growth this year, suggesting a range of $50.54 billion to $50.86 billion and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 14% rise in FY22 revenue to $48.29 billion.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) rose 12% after the bank holding company overnight reported Q4 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.45 per share during the prior-year period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to $146.4 million, also exceeding the $141.9 million Street. The company authorized a new, $50 million stock buyback program.

World Acceptance (WRLD) was trading 2.3% higher, reversing a 10% mid-morning decline, after reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.14 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, nearly halving its $2.25 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the consumer loans company to earn $1.80 per share, excluding one-time items.

To the downside, Lakeland Financial (LKFN) declined fractionally after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.95 per share, down from its $0.97 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Total revenue fell 3.2% year-over-year to $54.7 million, also lagging the $57.5 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.