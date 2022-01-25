Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2022: AXP, IVZ, JPM

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 1.2% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 4.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 3.7%.

In company news, American Express (AXP) was 3.4% higher after reporting Q4 earnings of $2.18 per share, up from $1.76 per share a year earlier, and revenue of $12.15 billion, up from $9.35 billion a year ago.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) dipped 1.2% on announcing the acquisition of a 49% ownership stake in fintech firm Viva Wallet for an undisclosed sum.

Invesco (IVZ) was up nearly 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year earlier.

The asset manager also reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up from $1.23 billion a year ago.

