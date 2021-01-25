Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2021: VERX,CATM,NCR,BSRR,LKFN

Financial stocks were finishing well above their worst levels of Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was 0.5% higher in late trade.

In company news, Vertex (VERX) was 3.1% higher this afternoon, recovering from a slightly more than 1% decline earlier Monday that followed the tax compliance software firm announcing its acquisition of privately held tax automation company Tellutax. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) rose fractionally after Monday reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results, earning $0.97 per share on $56.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. It earned $0.86 per share during the year-ago period on $50 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) slid 4.3% after the Bank of the Sierra parent company Monday reported Q4 net income of $0.58 per share, down from $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 13.7% year-over-year, rising to $34.9 million from $30.7 million last year.

Cardtronics (CATM) declined 5.4% on Monday after the automated teller machine company agreed to a $39-per-share buyout offer from rival NCR (NCR), matching its Jan. 11 takeover bid. NCR shares were 1.6% higher this afternoon.

