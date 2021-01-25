Banking
LX

Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2021: LX, BOH, CADE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.63% lower in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it expects 2021 loan originations of RMB220 billion ($34 billion) to RMB230 billion.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was 6% lower after it posted Q4 earnings Monday of $1.06 per share, down from $1.45 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was over 2% higher as it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.57, up from $0.40 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus estimate for non-GAAP EPS of $0.98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LX BOH CADE XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular