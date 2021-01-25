Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2021: LX, BOH, CADE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.63% lower in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it expects 2021 loan originations of RMB220 billion ($34 billion) to RMB230 billion.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was 6% lower after it posted Q4 earnings Monday of $1.06 per share, down from $1.45 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was over 2% higher as it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.57, up from $0.40 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus estimate for non-GAAP EPS of $0.98.

