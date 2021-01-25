Financial Sector Update for 01/25/2021: CATM,NCR,BSRR,LKFN

Financial stocks were retreating Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.3%.

In company news, Cardtronics (CATM) declined 5.6% on Monday after the automated teller machine company agreed to a $39-per-share buyout offer from rival NCR (NCR), matching its Jan. 11 takeover bid. NCR shares were 2.3% higher this afternoon.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) slid 3.9% after the Bank of the Sierra parent company Monday reported Q4 net income of $0.58 per share, down from $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 13.7% year-over-year, rising to $34.9 million from $30.7 million last year.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) fell fractionally despite Monday reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results, earning $0.97 per share on $56.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. It earned $0.86 per share during the year-ago period on $50 million in revenue.

