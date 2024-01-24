Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2024: PGR, V, FHN

News & Insights

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1.3% to $39,747, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 4.16%.

In corporate news, Progressive (PGR) shares gained about 5% after the insurance company recorded higher Q4 results year on year, with earnings topping analyst expectations.

Visa (V) and Red Bull F1 Teams said Wednesday they have entered into an agreement under which Visa will be the first global partner of Red Bull F1 teams. Visa shares rose 0.3%.

First Horizon (FHN) jumped 6% after it said late Tuesday that its board has authorized the company to buy back up to $650 million of its shares.

