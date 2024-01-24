Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2024: CFFI, CFB, PGR, FHN

Financial stocks were advancing in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1.3% at $39,722. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose .3.4 basis points to 4.18%.

In economic news, mortgage applications in the US rose last week despite an increase in rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

In corporate news, C&F Financial's (CFFI) shares jumped 4.8% even after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings fell to $1.50 per diluted share from $2.30 a year earlier.

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) added 4.6% after Stephens upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $18 from $16.

Progressive (PGR) shares gained 4.6% after the insurance company recorded higher Q4 results year on year, with earnings topping analyst expectations.

First Horizon (FHN) popped 6.2% after it said late Tuesday that its board has authorized the company to buy back up to $650 million of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.