Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2023: STNE,ONB,SFBS

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was advancing 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $22,910, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.7 basis points to 3.488%.

In company news, StoneCo (STNE) gained 6.3% on Tuesday after UBS raised its price target for the digital sales processor by $0.80 to $9.80 while keeping its neutral stock rating.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) declined 6.5% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.56 per share, up from $0.37 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.57 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) slid 9.5% after late Monday reporting $129.4 million in total Q4 revenue, improving on $108.5 million in combined net interest and non-interest incomes during the year-ago period but still lagging the three-analyst consensus expecting $137.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

