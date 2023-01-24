Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2023: BX, TRV, COLB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Blackstone (BX) is in discussions to sell about half of its stake in Embassy Office Parks, India's largest real estate investment trust, to Bain Capital in a transaction valued at up to $480 million, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Blackstone was recently up 1.2%.

Travelers Companies (TRV) was down 0.2% after it posted Q4 core earnings of $3.40 per diluted share, down from $5.20 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $3.40.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) was up 0.5% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.55 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.72.

