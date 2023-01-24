Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2023: BFH, BLK, STNE, ONB, SFBS

Financial stocks were edging higher in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) still ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.5% to $22,966, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.6 basis points to 3.469%.

In company news, Bread Financial (BFH) rose 0.8% after a regulatory filing showed BlackRock (BLK) has increased its stake in the consumer lender by around 293,012 shares to more than 4.85 million shares, or 9.7% of its outstanding stock, compared with the nearly 4.56 million Blackrock owned in April 2022, according to Bread's annual proxy statement.

StoneCo (STNE) gained 4.4% after UBS raised its price target for the digital sales processor by $0.80 to $9.80 while keeping its neutral stock rating.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) declined 6.3% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.56 per share, up from $0.37 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.57 per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) slid 9.9% after late Monday reporting $129.4 million in Q4 revenue, improving on $108.5 million in combined net interest and non-interest incomes during the year-ago period but still lagging the three-analyst consensus expecting $137.1 million in revenue.

