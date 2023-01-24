Banking
BFH

Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2023: BFH, BLK, STNE, ONB, SFBS

January 24, 2023 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) still ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.5% to $22,966, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.6 basis points to 3.469%.

In company news, Bread Financial (BFH) rose 0.8% after a regulatory filing showed BlackRock (BLK) has increased its stake in the consumer lender by around 293,012 shares to more than 4.85 million shares, or 9.7% of its outstanding stock, compared with the nearly 4.56 million Blackrock owned in April 2022, according to Bread's annual proxy statement.

StoneCo (STNE) gained 4.4% after UBS raised its price target for the digital sales processor by $0.80 to $9.80 while keeping its neutral stock rating.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) declined 6.3% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.56 per share, up from $0.37 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.57 per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) slid 9.9% after late Monday reporting $129.4 million in Q4 revenue, improving on $108.5 million in combined net interest and non-interest incomes during the year-ago period but still lagging the three-analyst consensus expecting $137.1 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFH
BLK
STNE
ONB
SFBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.