Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2022: KB,EBMT,FNB

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 2.5%.

Bitcoin was slipping just 0.1% at $35,375, paring most of an early slide below $33,000. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.2 basis points higher/lower at 1.723%.

In company news, KB Financial (KB) declined 3.8% after the bank holding company said the Korean National Pension Service - it largest individual shareholder, has reduced the number of KB Financial shares it now owns to around 37.6 million from about 40.6 million shares it held at the end of June. The recent stock sales cut the Korean National Pension's stake to 9.05% on Dec. 31 from almost 9.8% last June.

FNB (FNB) slid 1.8% after the bank holding company Monday said it completed its merger with Howard Bancorp, with investors receiving 1.8 of an FNB share for each of their Howard shares. Based on FNB's closing price Friday of $12.99 per share, the deal valued Howard at $23.38 per share - topping the indicated $21.96 per share price when the all-stock deal was announced July 13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) fell 0.8% after Monday announcing a $40 million private placement of its 3.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes maturing in February 2032. Eagle plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including its upcoming acquisition of First Community Bancorp (FCBC) and redeeming $10 million of its 5.75% senior notes due 2022.

