Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2022: JPM, KKR, KB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 4%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday it has combined its European credit businesses into one entity in Germany to scale and simplify the structure for EU-based clients. JPMorgan was recently down over 2%.

A KKR & Co. (KKR)-led consortium has reached a conditional agreement to acquire bike maker Accell Group for 58 euros ($65.68) per share in cash, representing a total consideration of about 1.56 billion euros ($1.77 billion), according to a statement. KKR was slipping past 2% recently.

KB Financial (KB) was down more than 1% after saying the number of shares held by its largest shareholder fell to roughly 9.1% as of Dec. 31 from almost 9.8% as of June 30.

