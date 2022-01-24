Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2022: CIAN,KB,EBMT,FNB

Financial stocks pared losses during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.8%, reversing a midday decline, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was still down 1.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 2.9% at $36,239, overcoming an early slide. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.2 basis points lower at 1.735%.

In company news, Cian (CIAN) plunged almost 11% after the Russian real estate classifieds website said its iRealtor subsidiary was acquiring SmartDeal, which provides e-registration and other property transaction services for Russian buyers and sellers. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Cian said.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) fell 2.6% after announcing a $40 million private placement of its 3.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes maturing in February 2032. Eagle plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including its upcoming acquisition of First Community Bancorp (FCBC) and redeeming $10 million of its 5.75% senior notes due 2022.

KB Financial (KB) declined 2.7% after the bank holding company said the Korean National Pension Service - it largest individual shareholder, has reduced the number of KB Financial shares it now owns to around 37.6 million from about 40.6 million shares it held at the end of June. The recent stock sales cut the Korean National Pension's stake to 9.05% on Dec. 31 from almost 9.8% last June.

Among advancers, FNB (FNB) was rising fractionally, rebounding from a nearly 3% decline, after the bank holding company said it completed its merger with Howard Bancorp, with investors receiving 1.8 of an FNB share for each of their Howard shares. Based on FNB's closing price Friday of $12.99 per share, the deal valued Howard at $23.38 per share - topping the indicated $21.96 per share price when the all-stock deal was announced July 13.

