Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2020: FBIZ,AXP,NBHC,DFS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.55%

BAC -1.92%

WFC -1.64%

C -2.01%

USB -2.17%

Financial stocks continued to lose ground in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.0% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) rose 5.5% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.67 per share, up from $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Operating revenue grew 17.9% year-over-year to $25.7 million, also exceeding the $22.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) American Express (AXP) was 2.6% higher this afternoon, easing from a 5% gain earlier Friday to a new record high of $138.13 a share that followed it reporting Q4 net income and revenue topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the credit-card company earned $2.03 per share on $11.37 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.01 per share adjusted profit on $11.36 billion in revenue.

(-) National Bank Holdings (NBHC) declined nearly 5%. The company late Thursday reported Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on a $0.55 per share year-ago profit and exceeding Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew to $71.96 million from $67.15 million a year ago, also topping the $71.15 million analyst mean.

(-) Discover Financial Services (DFS) slid 11% after Thursday reporting a 4.6% increase in its Q4 loan loss provision compared with the prior quarter and the final three months of 2018, rising to $836 million. Net principal charge-offs and the 30-day delinquency rate also rose compared with Q3 and year-ago levels, Discover said.

