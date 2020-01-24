Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2020: EHTH, AXP, DFS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.04%

BAC: -0.03%

WFC: +0.02%

C: -0.06%

USB: Flat

Financial majors were mixed in Friday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(+) eHealth (EHTH), which was advancing by more than 20% after saying it expects Q4 revenue of $257.5 million to $259.5 million, higher than the street view of $194.4 million.

(+) American Express (AXP) was gaining more than 2% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.03, up from $1.74 during the prior-year period and ahead of the Capital IQ consensus of $2.01 a share.

(-) Discover Financial Services (DFS) was down more than 8% after announcing a Q4 loan loss provision of $836 million, up from $799 million in the prior quarter and higher than $800 million in the year-ago period.

