Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2020: AXP,NBHC,DFS

Financial stocks were declining in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) American Express (AXP) was 2.6% higher this afternoon, easing from a 5% gain earlier Friday to a new record high of $138.13 a share that followed it reporting Q4 net income and revenue topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the credit-card company earned $2.03 per share on $11.37 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.01 per share adjusted profit on $11.36 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(-) National Bank Holdings (NBHC) declined nearly 5%. The company late Thursday reported Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on a $0.55 per share year-ago profit and exceeding Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew to $71.96 million from $67.15 million a year ago, also topping the $71.15 million analyst mean.

(-) Discover Financial Services (DFS) slid 10% after Thursday reporting a 4.6% increase in its Q4 loan loss provision compared with the prior quarter and the final three months of 2018, rising to $836 million. Net principal charge-offs and the 30-day delinquency rate also rose compared with Q3 and year-ago levels, Discover said.

