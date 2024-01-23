Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2024: GS, IVZ, BX

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slumped 4.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) eased to $39,505, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 6 basis points to 4.15%.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate rose in 15 states in December, fell in one state and held steady elsewhere.

In corporate news, Malaysia is considering suing foreign banks linked to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development corruption scandal and is looking into whether government representatives were negligent in reaching a settlement deal with Goldman Sachs (GS), according to media reports Tuesday. Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.7%.

Invesco (IVZ) shares dropped 7.8% after the company's Q4 operating revenue fell from a year earlier.

Blackstone (BX) agreed to sell the luxury hotel Arizona Biltmore to UK-based private equity real estate manager Henderson Park for $705 million, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Blackstone shares fell 1.9%.

