Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2024: BGC, IVZ, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 23, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.5%.

BGC Group (BGC) was up more than 7% after saying its FMX Futures Exchange received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to operate an exchange for US Treasury and secured overnight financing rates futures.

Invesco (IVZ) was more than 3% lower after it reported a Q4 operating revenue of $1.41 billion, down from $1.44 billion a year earlier.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was rising past 4% in value after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to announcing the implementation of a new business alignment.

