Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2023: SYF, WD, FRBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 23, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.08%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.65% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.23% lower.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was almost 1% higher even after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.26 per diluted share, down from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.13 per share.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was up more than 3% after saying it has placed the final investment from its sixth fund, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partner Fund VI. The company said it has deployed $79.3 million of capital in Fund VI.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) said it has appointed Michael LaPlante as chief accounting officer, effective Jan. 17. Republic First Bancorp was recently advancing by over 2%.

