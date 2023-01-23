Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2023: AJG,BSBR,SYF

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 0.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.7% to $23,072, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.1 basis points to 3.525%.

In company news, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 0.9% after Monday announcing its purchase of Texas-based auto insurance agency Remco Insurance Agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Banco Santander (BSBR) declined 3.5% after the Brazilian bank holding company late Friday said in a regulatory filing that board chairman and former CEO Sergio Agapito Lires Rial resigned from his positions and was succeeded on an interim basis by vice chair Deborah Stern Vieitas until the company's next annual shareholders' meeting.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) also fell 3.5% after the bank holding company reported a drop in its Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $1.26 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.48 per share during the same quarter in 2022 but still exceeding Wall Street expectations expecting $1.13 per share.

