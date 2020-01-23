Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2020: WFC,RP,SLM,TURN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.07%

BAC -0.39%

WFC -0.44%

C -0.16%

USB +0.06%

Financial stocks still were declining in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead over 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) was fractionally lower after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Thursday said former CEO John Stumpf agreed tp pay $17.5 million to settle civil charges tied to his role in the bank's sales practices scandal. Stumpf also agreed to a lifetime ban from working at an OCC-regulated bank, the agency said. Several other former executives, including chief risk officer Michael Loughlin and Hope Hardison, the head of human resources at the bank, also accepted the OCC charges they failed to adequately perform their duties and contributed to systematic problems with its sales practices.

In other sector news:

(+) SLM (SLM) surged 29% after the college-loan originator reported Q4 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and also issued an upbeat 2020 earnings forecast. Revenue grew 4.8% over year-ago levels to $415 million, topping the $411.5 million analyst mean. The lender is projecting core net income for the 12 months ending next Dec. 31 in a range of $1.85 to 1.91 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP and adjusted earnings this year of $1.29 and $1.34 per share, respectively.

(+) RealPage (RP) climbed over 1% after the real estate analytics and software firm late Wednesday announced plans to acquire privately-held Modern Message, which operates a residential engagement and rewards platform. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

(-) 180 Degree Capital (TURN) slid 3%. The asset management firm Thursday said it will invest $4 million in B. Riley Principal Merger (BRPM) to help fund the special investment vehicle's proposed business combination of privately-held construction equipment rental company Alta Equipment.

