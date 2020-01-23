Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2020: SLM, MTB, CADE, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.52%

BAC: -0.49%

WFC: -0.23%

C: -0.55%

USB: +0.93%

Leading financial stocks were mostly lower pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) SLM (SLM), which was gaining more than 22% amid fourth-quarter sales that beat the market consensus, while adjusted core earnings of $0.33 per share were in line with the average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ, but higher than $0.31 per share reported a year earlier.

(+) M&T Bank (MTB) was up more than 2% as it reported Q4 financial results that beat both earnings and revenue expectations from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company posted EPS of $3.60, down from $3.76 in the year-ago quarter but above the Street expectation of $3.46.

(-) Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was declining by more than 3% after it reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.40, down from $0.50 a year ago and below the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.45.

