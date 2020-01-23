Financial Sector Update for 01/23/2020: RP,SLM,TURN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.55%

BAC -1.09%

WFC -0.73%

C -0.69%

USB -0.81%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead over 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) RealPage (RP) climbed 1% after the real estate analytics and software firm late Wednesday announced plans to acquire privately held Modern Message, which operates a residential engagement and rewards platform. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) SLM (SLM) surged 24% after the college-loan originator reported Q4 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and also issued an upbeat 2020 earnings forecast. Revenue grew 4.8% over year-ago levels to $415 million, topping the $411.5 million analyst mean. The lender is projecting core net income for the 12 months ending next Dec. 31 in a range of $1.85 to 1.91 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP and adjusted earnings this year of $1.29 and $1.34 per share, respectively.

(-) 180 Degree Capital (TURN) slid 3%. The asset management firm Thursday said it will invest $4 million in B. Riley Principal Merger (BRPM) to help fund the special investment vehicle's proposed business combination of privately held construction equipment rental company Alta Equipment. The deal is slated to close before the end of March, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

