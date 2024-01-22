News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2024: RILY, BOH, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 22, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.2%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) said it was not aware of any federal investigation into deals with a client named as a co-conspirator in securities fraud and the company's alleged use of his assets to get a loan from Nomura Holdings, according to a Bloomberg News report. B. Riley Financial was slipping past 11% pre-bell.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was slightly declining after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $1.50 a year earlier.

BlackRock (BLK) is trying to expedite the sale of an office complex in Shanghai by offering it at a price about 30% lower than its original purchase price, Bloomberg said, citing sources with knowledge of the details. BlackRock was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

