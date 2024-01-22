Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2024: LDI, NWBI

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding about 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.1% to $40,672, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 4.1%.

In economic news Monday, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators fell 0.1% in December, compared with expectations for a 0.3% fall in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.5% decline in November.

In corporate news, LoanDepot (LDI) said Monday an investigation into the cyberattack it disclosed on Jan. 8 found that hackers were able to access "sensitive personal information" of about 16.6 million people. It also said it has "made significant progress" in restoring its loan origination and loan servicing systems. Its shares jumped past 5%.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $0.24 per share, down from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24. Northwest shares gained 2.4%.

