Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2021: TCF,SIVB,SBNY

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was marginally lower.

In company news, TCF Financial (TCF) dropped 4.7% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $1.04 per share during the final three months of 2019, while revenue declined 10.3% year-over-year to $508.6 million. The Q4 results, however, beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.70 per share and $505.7 million, respectively.

Among gainers, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) climbed 4.9% after late Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $7.40 per share, up from $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.83 per share. Revenue grew to $1.21 billion from $847 million, also crushing the $870 million analyst mean.

Signature Bank (SBNY) rose 4.6% after Raymond James raised its price target for Signature shares by $7 to $181 apiece and maintained its strong buy rating for the stock. Several other analysts weighed in with similar price increases.

