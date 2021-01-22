Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2021: SIVB, RF, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.92% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q4 consolidated net income of $7.40 per share, compared with $5.06 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had estimated $3.83 per share.

Regions Financial (RF) was marginally higher after it posted adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.61 per share compared with earnings of $0.38 in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.42 per share.

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported adjusted EPS of $1.60 in Q4 of 2020, up from $0.95 during the year-earlier quarter, and easily beating the consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ for adjusted EPS of $1.06 per share. Ally Financial was slightly gaining in recent trading.

