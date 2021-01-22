Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2021: PAX,BX,TCF,SIVB,WRLD

Financial stocks were finishing near their Friday session lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Patria Investments (PAX) was almost 19% higher late in its public markets debut after the Latin American wealth management firm Friday priced an upsized $283.1 million initial public offering of 16.65 million class A common shares at $17 apiece, topping its expected $14 to $16 range. The Blackstone Group (BX), through its Blackstone PAT Holdings IV affiliate, sold nearly 13.5 million additional shares through the IPO, up from its original plans to sell 10 million shares. The stock opened 26.50% higher at $21.50 a share and climbed over 29% to a first-day high of $22 before easing to its current range.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) climbed 5.1% after late Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $7.40 per share, up from $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.83 per share. Revenue grew to $1.21 billion from $847 million, also crushing the $870 million analyst mean.

To the downside, TCF Financial (TCF) dropped 4.5% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.75 per share, down from $1.04 per share during the final three months of 2019, while revenue declined 10.3% year-over-year to $508.6 million. The Q4 results, however, beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.70 per share and $505.7 million, respectively.

World Acceptance (WRLD) fell 6% after the consumer lender Friday reported a 9.1% revenue decline during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31 to $130.9 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $133.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

