Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2020: SFBS,BEN,EFC

Financial stocks were trending higher in Wednesday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) jumped out to a nearly 8% gain on Wednesday after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.76 per share, up from $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $82.9 million, also beating the $80.6 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Franklin Resources (BEN) rose almost 2% after announcing its purchase of wealth manager Pennsylvania Trust through its Fiduciary Trust Company International unit. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The proposed transaction is expected to close before the end of June, subject to customary conditions.

(-) Ellington Financial (EFC) declined over 2% after the specialty lender priced an $84.1 million public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $18.29 each, or 3% under Tuesday's closing price. Ellington expects to use the net proceeds to buy targeted assets along with working capital and for general corporate purposes.

