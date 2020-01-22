Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2020: EFC, CBU, CBSH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.27%

BAC: +0.32%

WFC: +0.45%

C: +0.49%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Ellington Financial (EFC), which was down more than 2% after it priced a public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $18.29 per share.

In other sector news:

(=) Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) was flat even after booking Q4 financial results that topped both earnings and revenue expectations from analysts. The bank reported earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.87 per share.

(=) Community Bank System (CBU) was flat after it posted Q4 financial results that surpassed consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The lender's adjusted operating EPS were $0.83, up from $0.78 in the year-ago period and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.82.

