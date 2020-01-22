Banking
EFC

Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2020: EFC, CBU, CBSH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.27%

BAC: +0.32%

WFC: +0.45%

C: +0.49%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Ellington Financial (EFC), which was down more than 2% after it priced a public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $18.29 per share.

In other sector news:

(=) Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) was flat even after booking Q4 financial results that topped both earnings and revenue expectations from analysts. The bank reported earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.87 per share.

(=) Community Bank System (CBU) was flat after it posted Q4 financial results that surpassed consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The lender's adjusted operating EPS were $0.83, up from $0.78 in the year-ago period and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EFC CBU CBSH JPM BAC

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular