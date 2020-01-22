Financial Sector Update for 01/22/2020: BOKF,SFBS,BEN,EFC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.03%

BAC +0.29%

WFC -0.79%

C +0.18%

USB +0.85%

Financial stocks still were trading higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) BOK Financial (BOKF) slid more than 3% after the regional bank holding company Wednesday reported Q4 financial results missing Wall Street expectations. It earned $1.56 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.50 per share during the year-ago period but lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.33 per share. Total revenue grew 6.2% over the same quarter last year but also trailed the $459.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) jumped out to a more than 11% gain on Wednesday after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.76 per share, up from $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $82.9 million, also beating the $80.6 million analyst mean.

(+) Franklin Resources (BEN) rose 1% after announcing its purchase of wealth manager Pennsylvania Trust through its Fiduciary Trust Company International unit. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The proposed transaction is expected to close before the end of June, subject to customary conditions.

(-) Ellington Financial (EFC) declined almost 3% after the specialty lender priced an $84.1 million public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $18.29 each, or 3% under Tuesday's closing price. Ellington expects to use the net proceeds to buy targeted assets along with working capital and for general corporate purposes.

