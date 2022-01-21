Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2022: SIVB, BRBS, FVCB, TCBI

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was 0.5% higher.

Bitcoin slumped 11% to $38,409 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.3 basis points to 1.758%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) retreated over 6% after the bank holding company late Thursday reported Q4 net income of $6.22 per share, down from $7.40 during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $6.44 per share profit.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) and FVCBankcorp (FVCB) both were lower after the bank holding companies overnight said they agreed to cancel their pending business combination announced in July, citing an "(in)ability to fully realize the benefits they expected to achieve through the merger." Neither company will pay a termination fee, they said.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) added 4.1% after late Thursday reporting Q4 net income of $1.19 per share, improving on a $1.14 per share profit during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.91 per share. Total revenue fell 15.2% year-over-year to $225.5 million but still topped the $215.3 million analyst mean.

