Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2022: HBAN, ALLY, FHB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.82%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus $0.35 per share. Huntington Bancshares was retreating by more than 3% recently.

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.97. Ally Financial was recently down over 1%.

First Hawaiian (FHB) reported Q4 core earnings of $0.53 per share, up from $0.50 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.47. First Hawaiian was slightly lower recently.

